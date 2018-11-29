UPDATE 1-Odebrecht to sell Peru hydroelectric plant to Chinese consortium

(Adds quotes from finance minister, context on Odebrecht, details on hydroproject)

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A state-owned Chinese consortium has struck a deal to buy Peru’s Chaglla hydroelectric plant from scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA for at least $618 million, Peru’s Justice Ministry said on Thursday.

Justice Minister Vicente Zeballos told reporters that Odebrecht would turn over half the sale price agreed upon with the Chinese consortium, led by Three Gorges Corp, to cover reparations in a long-running corruption case.

Odebrecht has been at the center of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal after admitting to paying bribes from Peru to Panama. It is selling assets to shrink its debt as it faces billions in fines and bans on bidding for government contracts throughout the region.

After Brazil, Peru is the country where the Odebrecht scandal has been most disruptive. Peru’s four most recent presidents are under investigation in connection with alleged bribes paid by Odebrecht.

The sale of the 456-megawatt hydropower facility, Peru’s third largest, must still be approved by the Economy Ministry and the Energy and Mining Ministry, as well as the state-run power company Electroperu.

“The sale price agreed upon by the buyer and seller is around $618 million,” Zeballos said, adding that discussions were still under way and could boost the price to as much as $640 million.

Odebrecht in Peru declined to comment on the deal.

The deal is China Three Gorges’ first venture in Peru as the presence of Chinese companies grows in Latin America.

The sale price is substantially lower than the $1.4 billion that sources told Reuters the two parties had initially agreed upon last year.

“The total value (of the plant) is $1.39 billion,” Zeballos said. “But it owes money in taxes, financial debt and to workers, which reduces that amount by half.”

The Chaglla powerplant is a critical supply for Peru’s mining industry in the northern Andes mountains.