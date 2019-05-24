Petroperu says deal reached with community that seized its installations

LIMA, May 24 (Reuters) - State-owned oil company Petroperu said on Friday that authorities have reached a deal with a community that had seized some of its oil tanks in the Amazon region last week, the company said in a statement.

The agreement between the native community of Saramurillo and central government and local authorities was signed on Thursday, Petroperu said in a statement, without providing details.

Earlier this week, Petroperu said some 90 residents of Saramurillo had taken control of the company’s Station 1 facility in the region of Loreto on May 15, halting crude deliveries to its refinery in the city of Iquitos.

Petroperu has not said why the villagers had seized the installation. Representatives of the community could not be reached for comment.

Saramurillo - home to members of the Kukama tribe - is one of several native villages affected by oil spills from Petroperu’s pipeline in recent years. (Reporting by Mitra Taj Editing by James Dalgleish)