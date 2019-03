LIMA, March 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s state-owned energy company Petroperu said its oil pipeline in the Andean country’s north resumed operations on Friday after completing repairs on a three-month-old rupture.

The pipeline normally transports crude from oilfields in the Amazon to Petroperu’s refinery on the Pacific coast, including some 12,000 barrels of oil per day from an oil block operated by Frontera Energy Corp.