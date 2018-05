LIMA, May 28 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank will raise the foreign investment limit for the country’s privately-managed pension funds to 48.5 percent in June and to 49 percent in July from the current 48 percent, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The change will allow the funds to invest nearly $500 million more in financial instruments on global markets, the bank added. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)