LIMA, April 2 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will name David Tuesta, a director for Latin America’s CAF development bank, as the country’s new finance minister on Monday, incoming prime minister Cesar Villanueva told local radio station Exitosa in a broadcast interview.

Villanueva also said Nestor Popolizio, currently a deputy minister in Peru’s Foreign Ministry, will become the country’s new foreign minister.