FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru cenbank holds rate as looks for moment to resume easing
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 11:16 PM / in 2 months

Peru cenbank holds rate as looks for moment to resume easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held its benchmark interest steady at 3.75 percent as widely expected on Thursday but said it would remain “especially” attentive to new data on inflation in order to keep loosening monetary policy in the short-term.

Thirteen out of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate hold following two reductions earlier this year as the economy slowed sharply. The remaining three analysts expected a new, 25-basis-point cut. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.