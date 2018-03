LIMA, March 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent on Thursday and said inflation will likely fall to under 1 percent this month, below its 1-3 percent target range.

Seven out of 10 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate cut, with the remaining three expecting a hold. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom Editing by Chris Reese)