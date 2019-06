LIMA, June 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Thursday held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75% as it has for more than a year, citing tame inflation and weak primary economic growth due to global trade tensions.

The bank reiterated that it plans to keep its current expansive monetary policy stance while growth remains under its potential pace and expectations for inflation are anchored in its 1-3% target range. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)