September 13, 2018 / 11:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru central bank holds key interest rate at 2.75 pct

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent for the seventh month in a row on Thursday, noting in its statement that some economic growth indicators showed signs of less dynamism.

All 10 analysts polled by Reuters expected the rate would hold as inflation is within the bank’s target range and economic growth is recovering from a slowdown last year. The market does not expect the bank to hike the key rate until next year, the central bank president said in July.

Reporting by Mitra Taj Editing by Leslie Adler

