May 10, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru central bank holds key rate, cites recovering economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected on Thursday, citing “clear signs” that economic growth was recovering and predicting that inflation would quicken back into its target range in the second quarter.

The central bank said it would maintain its expansive monetary policy position until inflation converges back toward its goal of 2 percent with inflation expectations anchored. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)

