Peru central bank holds key rate steady at 2.75 pct

LIMA, April 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent on Thursday, with annual inflation holding within the bank’s target range even as the pace of economic growth has quickened in recent months.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde said earlier this year that there would be no removal of monetary stimulus in the “immediate future,” but that the time would come if growth remained strong. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)