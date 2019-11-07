Peru's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 2.25%

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Thursday it cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.25% from 2.5% previously.

The rate cut is the second this year, as the bank had cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5% in August.

The central bank cut the rate amid growing expectations for an economic slowdown in the world’s No. 2 copper producer, but said the cut did “not necessarily imply additional interest rate reductions.”