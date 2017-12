LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent as expected on Thursday after cutting in last month for a fourth time this year.

Eleven out of 16 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, while the rest expected a new 25-basis-point reduction. The bank reiterated in a statement it would pay close attention to data on inflation to consider changes to monetary policy. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)