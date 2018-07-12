Peru's central bank leaves key rate unchanged at 2.75 pct as expected

LIMA, July 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent for the fifth month in a row on Thursday as widely expected, citing recovering inflation and a positive outlook for economic growth.

All twelve analysts forecast the rate hold in a Reuters poll. Last year, Peru’s economic growth slowed sharply as inflation fell to well under the bank’s target range. But price increases and economic growth have picked up in recent months. (Reporting by Mitra Taj Editing by Phil Berlowitz)