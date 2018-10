LIMA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent for the eighth month in a row on Thursday, reiterating that economic growth has shown signs of less dynamism.

Peru’s central bank has signaled that it would likely hold the country’s benchmark interest rate until next year unless an unexpectedly strong economic recovery spurs inflation before then. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)