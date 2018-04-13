UPDATE 1-Peru central bank holds key rate at 2.75 pct, as expected

(Adds context, Central Bank comment)

LIMA, April 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent as expected on Thursday, even as inflation slowed and economic growth remained below potential after its 25-basis point rate cut last month.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters this week predicted the rate would be held.

The bank said it would closely watch inflation in the coming months and would consider, “if necessary, modifications in its position with respect to the interest rate.”

The central bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in March to reactivate an economy dogged by months of political uncertainty and flagging investment in the world’s number two copper producer. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)