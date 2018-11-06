REFILE-Workers to end strike at Shougang iron ore mine in Peru -union

(Fixes typo in headline)

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Chinese company Shougang Group’s iron ore mine in Peru will return to work on Wednesday after government labor authorities ordered the company to hike wages, a union leader said.

The secretary general of the Shougang union, Richard Gaona, said workers would heed orders from labor authorities and return to work on Wednesday. The manager of the mine, Raul Vera, confirmed the government had ordered wage increases and an end to the more than weeklong strike, which has disrupted shipments.