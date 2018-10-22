FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 22, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Strike at Shougang's iron ore mine in Peru halts exports-manager

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A strike at Shougang Group’s iron ore mine in Peru by workers demanding higher pay has forced the company to declare force majeure on its shipments but has not reduced output, the mine’s manager said on Monday.

Some 800 workers, including at the port San Juan de Marcona, have taken part in the indefinite strike after negotiations over a new contract broke down, manager Raul Vera said. “They’re asking for a high wage hike,” Vera said by phone. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.