LIMA, July 24 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp’s second-quarter net profit rose 36.7 percent year-on-year, to $409.6 million, on a surge in sales and higher copper prices, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts had forecast $430 million in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Southern Copper is headquartered in Arizona and controlled by Grupo Mexico. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes Editing by Leslie Adler)