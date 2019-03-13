Southern Copper eyes investing in lithium project in Mexico-CEO

LIMA, March 13 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, is evaluating making an investment in a lithium project in Mexico that a Chinese firm is also interested in, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Oscar Gonzalez added in an interview that Southern Copper’s board will likely decide on whether to approve a new, $1.3 billion copper foundry and refinery for southern Peru “in coming months.” (Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Sandra Maler)