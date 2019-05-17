Peru's Vizcarra says China might partner on mega South American railway project

PERU PRESIDENTIAL PLANE, May 17 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra told Reuters on Friday that China might partner with Bolivia and Peru on a massive intercontinental railway project that Peru once dismissed as too costly when pitched by China nearly three years ago.

In an interview on the presidential plane, Vizcarra also said that there was not yet enough support from surrounding communities for Southern Copper Corp’s long-delayed $1.4 billion Tia Maria project to start construction.