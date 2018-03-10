FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 7:46 PM / in 19 hours

Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru end strike -Nexa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Nexa Resources SA said on Saturday that it has reached a deal to end a workers’ strike at its Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru.

Workers at Cajamarquilla had downed tools on Monday to demand higher wages and better benefits, according to a union leader.

Nexa, previously known as Votorantim Metais Holding SA, said in a statement that it reached the agreement on Friday and will meet with the workers’ union again on Monday to continue talks about their demands.

Cajamarquilla, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Lima, produced some 312,000 tonnes of zinc last year, about 8.5 percent less than in 2016, according to government data. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Bill Trott)

