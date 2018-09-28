Trevali says operations fully resumed at Peru zinc mine

LIMA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Operations at Trevali Mining Corp’s Santander zinc mine in Peru have fully resumed after a road blockade suspended delivery of supplies this week, the company said on Friday.

A group of area residents had blocked ground transportation to the mine, alleging the company had failed to fulfill its commitments to the community, Trevali said earlier this week.

But “delivery of supplies resumed over the past few days with full operations now back online and at nameplate levels,” Steve Stakiw, Trevali’s vice president of investor relations, said by email on Friday.

Stakiw did not say how the problem was solved.

The company, which previously called the blockade illegal, said it had complied with all of its contractual obligations to the community and was cooperating fully with authorities.

Santander produced nearly 30,000 tonnes of zinc 2017.

The company has said it expects the disruption to hurt its quarterly output and sales but would not change its annual production guidance.