Energy
August 28, 2019

Former CEO of shut Philadelphia refinery, investor pursuing plant purchase



NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The former chief executive officer of Philadelphia Energy Solutions and RNG Energy Solutions are jointly pursuing the purchase of the 335,000 barrel-per-day PES refinery, which was shut after a June fire, the group said in a statement.

Philip Rinaldi, who retired from PES in 2016, and RNG Energy are attempting to acquire the 1,300-acre Philadelphia refinery site and PES business, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month. (Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

