Bonds News
February 12, 2020 / 10:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. judge says prepared to approve Philadelphia refiner's bankruptcy plan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday said he was prepared to approve Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ bankruptcy plan, including a $252 million sale of the oldest and largest East Coast oil refinery to Chicago-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

The plan, scheduled to be confirmed on Thursday in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, includes $20 million for unsecured creditors and $5 million in a severance pool for laid off union workers. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below