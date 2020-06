NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Hilco Redevelopment Partners closed its $225.5 million deal with Philadelphia Energy Solutions on Friday, the developer said, acquiring the site of the largest and oldest East Coast refinery.

PES put its 335,000 barrel-per-day south Philadelphia refinery up for sale and filed for bankruptcy after a destructive fire at the plant last summer. (Reporting by Laila Kearney)