IN BRIEF: Bankruptcy judge puts off hearing on PES confirmation plan

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross delayed Thursday’s hearing on Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ Chapter 11 reorganization plan after receiving objections from Sunoco, the United Steelworkers, the developer of a “nearly shovel-ready” renewable-energy plant and others on the Feb. 3 deadline.

Gross reset the hearing for Feb. 12 in Wilmington, Delaware, on the amended plan that PES filed on Jan. 29. The plan calls for PES Holdings and three affiliates to be acquired by Hilco Redevelopment Partners for $240 million.

