Westlaw News
March 3, 2020 / 1:08 PM / a few seconds ago

Judge’s swan song puts end to PES explosion insurance bounty squabble

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ bankruptcy proceedings on Friday resolved a fight between two sets of lenders over which of them has first dibs on the potential $1.25 billion in insurance proceeds for a June 2019 explosion and fire at its Girard Point refinery.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross found that ICBC Standard Bank and Cortland Capital Market Services each hold a perfected security interest in the proceeds of the policy, which includes $1 billion in property damage coverage and $250 million in business insurance (BI) coverage.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32J62eu

