9th Circuit finds ‘egregious’ delay on pet-collar pesticide, gives EPA 90 days to act  

The Environmental Protection Agency must respond within 90 days to the Natural Resource Defense Council’s 2009 petition to ban a pesticide used in some pet collars, shampoos and flea-and-tick treatments, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the EPA has repeatedly “kicked the can down the road” since the NRDC sought to end the use of tetrachlorvinphos (TCVP) in household-pet products, “even as (EPA) has acknowledged that the pesticide poses widespread, serious risks to the neurodevelopmental health of children.”

