Judge quashes counsel’s bid to be top dog in pet-food lawsuits

A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday rebuffed a lawyer’s bid to consolidate three potential class actions against Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and to have himself named as interim class counsel, before the federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation considers his motion to consolidate pretrial proceedings nationwide later this month.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup characterized the motion filed by Robert Schubert of Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe as “seeking a leg up in the seemingly inevitable MDL action.” The judge said that he would, instead, “let sleeping dogs lie.”

