A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a proposed class action accusing four pet food makers of misleading marketing of “prescription” pet food.

In a 2-1 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims on behalf of a nationwide class and California subclass under three California consumer protection laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3f9QOUa