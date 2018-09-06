FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon Mobil Singapore petchem complex undergoes maintenance

3 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has been carrying out maintenance
works at its Singapore Chemical Plant since Sept. 3, said its spokesman on Thursday.
    Exxonmobil's petrochemical complex located in Jurong Island comprises several units
including polymers, aromatics and two steam crackers. 
    The steam crackers have a combined capacity of about 1.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) of
ethylene, a building block for plastics. 
    "A maintenance, which has been planned well in advance, is being carried out at
ExxonMobil's Singapore Chemical Plant for several weeks starting Sept. 3," the company's
communications and media advisor, Alvin Foo, said in an e-mail.
    "Some of its operating units will be shutting down during this time," he added without
specifying the units.
    Industry sources said the plant could be shut for a month and that Exxon Mobil has sold
off surplus light crude and condensate prior to the maintenance.
    "We have communicated the planned maintenance to our customers, and expect to meet their
business needs during this time," Foo said.
    Crackers in Asia typically rely on naphtha as a key feedstock although some such as Exxon
Mobil's 1 million tpy cracker are able to use a diversified chain of raw material and not
just naphtha. 

Below is a list of other Asian crackers going into, or are already in maintenance mode.
    For a more comprehensive list of crackers maintenance, please go to
 Country      Company                       Location    Capacity in '000 tonnes  Maintenance
    Japan              Idemitsu              Tokuyama             687            Sept to Oct
    Japan       JXTG (previously Tonen)      Kawasaki             540             Aug 11 to
                                                                                  late Sept
   S Korea              LG Chem               Yeosu              1160                 Q4
   S Korea             Lotte Chem             Yeosu              1000            Sept to Oct
   S Korea               YNCC                 Yeosu               465                Oct
 

 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)
