ExxonMobil Corp says Singapore chemical plant under maintenance

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Thursday its Singapore chemical plant is undergoing maintenance and that flaring is expected to continue.

“We confirm that flaring is ongoing at ExxonMobil’s Singapore Chemical Plant due to maintenance works that are taking place. Flaring is expected to continue,” said the company’s spokeswoman.

No other details were available. ExxonMobil’s petrochemical complex located in Jurong Island comprises several units including polymers, aromatics and two steam crackers.