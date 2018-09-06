REFILE-ExxonMobil Singapore petchem complex undergoes maintenance

(Refiles with ExxonMobil in headline and text below lead paragraph) SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has been carrying out maintenance works at its Singapore Chemical Plant since Sept. 3, said its spokesman on Thursday. ExxonMobil's petrochemical complex located in Jurong Island comprises several units including polymers, aromatics and two steam crackers. The steam crackers have a combined capacity of about 1.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene, a building block for plastics. "A maintenance, which has been planned well in advance, is being carried out at ExxonMobil's Singapore Chemical Plant for several weeks starting Sept. 3," the company's communications and media advisor, Alvin Foo, said in an e-mail. "Some of its operating units will be shutting down during this time," he added without specifying the units. Industry sources said the plant could be shut for a month and that ExxonMobil has sold off surplus light crude and condensate prior to the maintenance. "We have communicated the planned maintenance to our customers, and expect to meet their business needs during this time," Foo said. Crackers in Asia typically rely on naphtha as a key feedstock although some such as ExxonMobil's 1 million tpy cracker are able to use a diversified chain of raw material and not just naphtha. Below is a list of other Asian crackers going into, or are already in maintenance mode. For a more comprehensive list of crackers maintenance, please go to Country Company Location Capacity in '000 tonnes Maintenance Japan Idemitsu Tokuyama 687 Sept to Oct Japan JXTG (previously Tonen) Kawasaki 540 Aug 11 to late Sept S Korea LG Chem Yeosu 1160 Q4 S Korea Lotte Chem Yeosu 1000 Sept to Oct S Korea YNCC Yeosu 465 Oct (Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)