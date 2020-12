Dec 10 (Reuters) - Petco has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc to provide same-day delivery to customers in the United States, the pet health and wellness company said on Thursday.

The company, which last week filed to go public, said customers can avail same-day service through petco.com and the Petco app. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)