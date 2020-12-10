Petco partners with DoorDash to provide same-day U.S. delivery

FILE PHOTO: A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) -Petco has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc to provide same-day delivery to customers in the United States, the pet health and wellness company said on Thursday.

The agreement comes as spending on pets has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows rival Petsmart’s similar deal with DoorDash.

San Diego-based Petco, which last week filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock, said customers can avail same-day service through petco.com and the Petco app, with no fee or membership required.

Petco was acquired by private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board for $4.6 billion in 2016.