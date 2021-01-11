Peter Huber, Kellogg Hansen founder and author on law and science, dies after illness

Peter Huber, a founder and former name partner of Washington, D.C.-based complex trial and appellate litigation firm Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, died on Friday after a long illness, according to the firm.

The firm, now named Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, remembered Huber as a “brilliant lawyer and a generous and loyal colleague” in a statement on Monday. It did not specify his illness, and a spokeswoman for the firm was not immediately available.

