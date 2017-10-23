FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petra Diamonds Q1 revenue falls 17 pct on consignment seizure
October 23, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in 2 days

Petra Diamonds Q1 revenue falls 17 pct on consignment seizure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 17 percent fall in its first-quarter revenue after the government of Tanzania seized a consignment of diamonds from the company’s Williamson mine.

Revenue was $78.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Net debt rose to $613.8 million at Sept.30 from $555.3 million as of June 30.

Petra, which owns the Cullinan mine in South Africa, maintained its full-year production guidance of between 4.8 million carats and 5.0 million carats. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

