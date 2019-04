April 15 (Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported a 6.9 percent fall in third-quarter production at 924,228 carats, reflecting lower output at its Finsch mine.

The company said its net debt reduced to $553.1 million from $559.3 million reported a year earlier. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)