July 23 (Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 20.8 percent rise in full-year revenue on Monday, helped by higher diamond prices and production.

The company said its revenue rose to $576.4 million for the twelve months to June 30, from $477 million a year earlier.

Petra, which operates four mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said production rose 15 percent to 4.6 million carats. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)