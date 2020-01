Jan 27 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds on Monday said its first-half revenue fell 6%, dented by lower prices as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China following a trade dispute with the United States and amid anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Revenue for the six months ended Dec. 31, came in at $193.9 million compared with $207.1 million last year, the African diamond miner said.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips