Petra Diamonds names Africa veteran Duffy as CEO

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd has appointed former AngloGold Ashanti finance director Richard Duffy as its new chief executive officer, the company said on Monday as it reported first-half adjusted core earnings of $75.6 million.

A South African who also headed AngloGold’s African operations, Duffy takes over the role on April 1, replacing Johan Dippenaar, who announced his decision to step down from the post in September last year. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)