Petro Rio buys stake in Brazil oil block from Total

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petro Rio said on Thursday it had bought a 28.6% share in the Wahoo oil field off Brazil’s coast from France’s Total SA, upping its ownership of the area.
That raises Petro Rio’s total stake in the block to 64.3%, after purchasing a stake from BP last year.
Petro Rio said in a securities filing that Wahoo had potential to produce more than 140 million barrels.
The company expects to $800 million in capital expenditures related to developing the Wahoo field.
Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jake Spring
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.