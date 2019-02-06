Brazil's Petrobras says not notified about potential arbitration claim

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it has not been notified about a potential claim filed by a group of minority investors at a local arbitration court.

The claim by a local minority shareholders’ association seeks compensation for the loss of value in Petrobras shares resulting from the corruption scheme revealed in the so-called Car Wash probe, financial paper Valor reported.

Petrobras said in the filing that it was a victim of the scheme and has already recovered more than 3.2 billion reais ($866.6 million) in losses related to the scam. ($1 = 3.6924 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)