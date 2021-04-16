Board member at Brazil's Petrobras resigns

April 16 (Reuters) - Marcelo Gasparino, a Petrobras board member, has submitted a letter of resignation, the company said in a Friday evening securities filing.

Gasparino, who represents market investors on the board of the state-run oil company, had previously said he planned to resign to force a new shareholders’ meeting.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in the filing it did not believe it was in fact required to hold a new meeting to fill the vacancy under Brazilian securities law.