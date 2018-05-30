FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 30, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras board member resigns amid pricing turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - José Alberto de Paula Torres Lima, a board member at Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, resigned on Tuesday due to “personal reasons,” the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Shares in Petrobras, as the company is known, have fallen nearly 30 percent since May 16 amid fears over government interference in the firm. Brazil’s President Michel Temer has considered scrapping a market-based pricing mechanism used by Petrobras and reverting to a previous policy of selling fuel below costs, Reuters reported on Tuesday, a move that would further spook investors. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.