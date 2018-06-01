FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 1, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petrobras board to meet at 4 on Friday to discuss CEO successsion-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro was set to meet at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday to discuss succession plans after CEO Pedro Parente tendered his resignation, a company source said.

Parente, who made control of fuel prices a condition of taking the top job in 2016, announced his departure earlier on Friday, a move that came after the government intervened to reduce diesel prices to resolve a nationwide trucker strike. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.