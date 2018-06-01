Petrobras board to meet at 4 on Friday to discuss CEO successsion-source

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro was set to meet at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday to discuss succession plans after CEO Pedro Parente tendered his resignation, a company source said.

Parente, who made control of fuel prices a condition of taking the top job in 2016, announced his departure earlier on Friday, a move that came after the government intervened to reduce diesel prices to resolve a nationwide trucker strike. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Frances Kerry)