Brazil President Bolsonaro: Petrobras CEO says firm not planning fuel price hike

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the chief executive of state-run oil firm Petrobras had told him that the firm was not planning to adjust fuel prices in response to the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Brazil’s Record TV, Bolsonaro said he was told by CEO Roberto Castello Branco that while fuel prices set by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is known, tend to follow international prices, the recent rise in oil prices were “atypical” and short-term in nature.