FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Brazil's Petrobras to issue up to 5 bln reais in local bonds -filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 26, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 21 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras to issue up to 5 bln reais in local bonds -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday its board approved the issuance of up to 5 billion reais ($1.59 billion) of a type of local bond, according to a securities filing.

Part of the proceeds from the debentures will be used to develop oil areas acquired by Petrobras from the Brazilian government in a so-called transfer of rights deal. Final terms of the bonds will be defined during bookbuilding, the company said in the filing.

$1 = 3.13 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.