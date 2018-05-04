Brazil's Petrobras concludes $1.4 bln bond buyback

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA concluded on Thursday a buyback announced earlier in the week of about $1.4 billion of 2020 bonds, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

On Wednesday Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said it would buy back just over $1 billion of global notes with a 5.75 percent coupon at the price of $1,065.63 a unit, and just under $400 million of global notes with a 4.875 percent coupon at a price of $1,045.55 per unit. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)